SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man convicted earlier this month of killing Huntington basketball star Devin Myers, has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 19, must serve a mandatory life prison term for the March 2022 slaying of Devin Dewayne Myers.

Myers was shot a day after his 17th birthday as he picked up a cell phone charger on Lillian Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. Police say Myers was shot more than a dozen times in the back.

Pearson was sentenced by Judge Victory and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Christopher Bowman.