SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Pernell Deon Russell of Shreveport has been sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm.

Evidence presented to the court showed officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a complaint of shots being fired throughout the day at a residence. When officers approached the residence, Russell’s mother answered the door and told officers she was not aware of a firearm in the residence or any shots being fired.

Officers talked with her son, Russell, who lived at the residence. He admitted to officers that he did have a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol as well as 388 grams of marijuana in his possession that he intended to sell.

Russell has a previous felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute narcotics and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He was charged in an indictment with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and pleaded guilty to that charge on September 13, 2022.

The case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Gaskins.