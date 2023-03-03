SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was sentenced to prison in Caddo Parish court after being convicted of multiple felonies related to an incident where he threatened to fight employees of a Shreveport restaurant and a high-speed pursuit with police.

A Caddo District Court judge sentenced 34-year-old Santavius Deangelo Bailey to 21 years on Thursday after he was found guilty in early February.

Bailey was found guilty and sentenced for the March 26, 2022, incident when Shreveport police responded to a call of an intoxicated man threatening to fight employees of a Monkhouse Drive restaurant.

Witnesses described Bailey’s car to officers who tried to stop him for questioning, but he drove down Monkhouse Drive at a high rate of speed until he drove the car into a ditch.

Bailey, a handgun, and other items were ejected from the car through the windshield. Police recovered the gun, which was reported stolen.