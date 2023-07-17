SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is now serving time in prison after being sentenced in Caddo District Court on charges related to vehicular manslaughter and drug charges.

Donatavius R. Alexander, 26, pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 13, on charges related to driving that led to the death of 32-year-old Steve Johnson on Nov. 9, 2021.

Alexander was driving north in the southbound lanes of Mansfield Road when he ran head-on into Johnson’s vehicle. According to witnesses, Alexander crossed lanes at speeds over 90 mph, and multiple witnesses attempted to correct Alexander’s driving by flashing their lights. They also used emergency lights and reported him to law enforcement. Marijuana was recovered in Alexander’s vehicle. His blood-alcohol level was .22.

Judge Victory sentenced Alexander to 15 years in prison at hard labor, and his offense was considered a crime of violence due to his blood-alcohol level. At least five years of his sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

He was defended by Gregory Johnson and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Victoria Washington.