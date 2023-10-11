SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man found guilty earlier this year for robbing and shooting a victim at a local restaurant was sentenced to 117 years in prison.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 23-year-old Devonta Davis was sentenced to 97 years for armed robbery and 20 years for attempted manslaughter.

On July 29, 2017, Davis and an accomplice waited outside the back of El Compadre Mexican restaurant in Shreveport to commit a robbery.

When their victim exited the eatery, they approached her at gunpoint and demanded her purse.

Devonta Davis, 23. (Source: Caddo Parish District Attorney)

The woman’s son rushed to her defense and was shot twice in the chest, suffering life-threatening wounds.

He spent months in rehabilitation and underwent several surgeries but survived.

Davis and his accomplice left the scene on bicycles and eventually abandoned them in a field along the ditch line in the neighborhood surrounding the restaurant.

Officers recovered the victim’s purse, wallet, and cell phone in one of the fields. Nearby, officers recovered articles of Davis’ bloody clothing.

The physical evidence, as well as witness testimony and a statement from the co-defendant, who pleaded guilty in a separate trial as a principal to the armed robbery, proved Davis’s guilt.