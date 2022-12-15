CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.

Robinson died at Ochsner LSU hospital. Turel also pleaded guilty to a home invasion that occurred in December 2020 on Sassafras Street.

District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Turel to the maximum sentence of five years at hard labor on the negligent homicide conviction and to 15 years at hard labor for the home invasion.

The terms are to be served consecutively and concurrent with any other sentences Turel may be serving.

Turel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Treneisha Hill. He was represented by Alex Washington II.