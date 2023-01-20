SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, a Shreveport man pleaded guilty to carrying various hard drugs and illegally possessing a gun.

The court sentenced Demarco Deon Hill to 15 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence after his guilty plea.

Police arrested Hill on Dec. 15, 2022, after responding to a dispute call on the 1600 block of Centenary Blvd. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Hill yelling in the walkway of the Highland Village Apartments.

Officials say he was armed with a large knife secured in a sheath sling on his chest and two pocket knives, as well as a .22 caliber pistol secured to his right ankle. As they searched him, officers say they found a glass pipe with narcotics residue, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.

He was previously convicted of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in July 2006.

Hill pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

His trial jury trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 6.