CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who robbed a delivery truck of expensive liquor two years ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Deontae Battle pleaded guilty as charged to principal to armed robbery just after his jury was selected and sworn in.

On October 22, 2020, Battle entered the back of a delivery truck parked for delivery at The Liquor Store on Mansfield Road in Shreveport and stole a case of Hennessy cognac. The delivery truck driver came out of the store at the same time and saw Battle walking off with his product and told him to return it or he would have to call the police.

Battle and the delivery driver struggled over the case of Hennessy with the driver actually managing to recover the liquor. However, Battle motioned to an accomplice, who held a gun on the delivery driver. The driver backed off, and Battle left the scene. The delivery driver later was able to identify Battle in a photo lineup.

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Jason W. Waltman. He was defended by Leslie Kelly.

Judge Hathaway sentenced Battle to 15 years in prison at hard labor without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.