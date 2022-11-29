Ricky Wafer pleaded guilty to manslaughter on November 29, 2022. (Courtesy of Caddo Parish District Attorney)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Ricky Dewayne Wafer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 slaying of 25-year-old Princess Cooper.

Wafer pleaded guilty as a habitual offender based on a 2011 robbery conviction. He was sentenced to an 80-year prison term.

Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street by Wafer, and he immediately left the scene. A patrolling Shreveport Police Officer heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted life-saving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested days later.

The case had been set for trial Monday, December 5.