SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man charged in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday.

Fabin Q. Alexander was charged with the 2021 murder of Robert Lemmon. Police say Alexander approached Lemmon outside his home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood on March 9. Officers found Lemmon inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lemmon died at the scene.

Alexander will return to court for sentencing on March 14. He faces up to 40 years in prison.