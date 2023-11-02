SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who shot a male acquaintance of his ex-girlfriend in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 27-year-old Marshall Adkins arrived at a friend’s home on Ockley Drive looking for his ex-girlfriend in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2021.

Adkins told the friend that if his ex-girlfriend was with Jonathan Bellot, he would shoot Bellot.

Adkins then called his former girlfriend and told her that he had a gun and was going to shoot Bellot.

Bellot and the woman arrived at the house, and Adkins emerged from the darkness armed with a rifle, which he pointed at the pair.

Bellot rolled down his car window, and Adkins struck him in the face with the rifle.

Marshall Adkins, 27. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The two men struggled over the rifle, but Adkins ultimately regained control of the weapon and shot Bellot in the face through the car door window.

Adkins fled but was located nearby by a Shreveport Police K9. He was taken into custody and confessed to shooting Bellot.

Adkins is already serving a 20-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Adkins received an additional 25-year sentence, which will be served consecutive to his current sentence. This was agreed to by Bellot’s family who addressed the court prior to the sentencing.