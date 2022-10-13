CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery pleaded guilty on Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that 23-year-old Kdeaydrain D. Ardis is charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob a family acquaintance on Sept. 1, 2021. Ardis pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.

Ardis encountered his 61-year-old victim and demanded money from him. The victim refused because he did not have the money on him at the time to give. Ardis then forced the victim to drive his own vehicle to the bank and withdraw the money. Ardis held a gun on the man the entire drive.

During the drive, the victim drove Ardis toward Shreveport Police Headquarters in hope of encountering an officer. The victim spotted a Shreveport City Marshal deputy driving a marked unit, cut off the marshal’s car, and jumped out of his vehicle to alert the marshal. The marshal confronted Ardis, who was in the passenger’s seat of the victim’s car. The handgun used in the crime and a magazine of ammunition was taken into evidence and Ardis was arrested.

Ardis will return to Judge Donald Hathaway’s court on November 29. He faces prison terms of up to five years with or without hard labor for the simple kidnapping and up to 49 and a half years at hard labor for the attempted armed robbery.

Ardis was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Bryce Kinley, He was defended by Sean Landry.