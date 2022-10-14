SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty on Thursday as the jury for his trial was being selected.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Friday afternoon that 22-year-old Traveon Rushaun Cannon pleaded guilty in connection with a February 2020 shooting death.

On February 25, 2020 Cannon and an accomplice shot and killed 18-year-old Jaderiss Montreal Taylor in the 9000 block of South Shreveport Drive. Cannon, who had been a friend of the victim, invited Taylor to shoot a gun and then meet some women. Surveillance video shows Cannon and his accomplice picking up Taylor in a car.

The two men drove Taylor to a remote location where Cannon and his accomplice shot Taylor six times, killing him. Cannon’s phone was found near Taylor’s body with numerous text messages between Cannon and his accomplice planning Taylor’s abduction and slaying.

The DA’s office said the phone also held photos of Cannon holding a weapon matching that used in the slaying, based on shell-casings found at the scene. When Cannon was interviewed, he confessed to the crimes.

Cannon was indicted on June 30, 2020.

Cannon was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Courtney N. Ray. He was defended by J. Ransdell Keene.