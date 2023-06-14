SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of a vicious July carjacking that badly injured a local woman pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday

According to a media release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Lewis C. Moton pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court just as the jury was prepared to enter for the start of his trial.

The DA says the victim was ending her nursing shift on July 28, 2022, at a hospital in the 1800 block of Irving Place when Moton forced her car door open and violently attacked her. The nurse ultimately was thrown out of her vehicle into another vehicle and injured while fighting for her life. Moton eventually got the upper hand, taking the victim’s phone, car, and belongings.

However, police were able to track the victim’s vehicle via an app on her cellphone and recovered the vehicle within 30 minutes of the carjacking. Moton and some of the victim’s belongings were found in close proximity to the vehicle.

Moton returns to court on July 25, and he faces a sentence of from two to 20 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Due to prior felony convictions, he is eligible for enhanced multi-bill sentencing.

Moton was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kendra Joseph and Jason Waltman. He was defended by Sean Landry.