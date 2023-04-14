Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested following a pursuit with officers Thursday morning.

According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Department was contacted regarding a welfare concern at Gilbert Drive and Kings Highway just before 6 a.m.

Police say a concerned citizen stated that a man was slumped over the wheel, sleeping, in a black Honda Accord.

Officers arrived and attempted to contact 31-year-old Juan Lxteco-Rodriquez, but he fled and refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit. Police say Rodriguez eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and numerous traffic offenses.

No injuries were reported.