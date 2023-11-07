SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Fleen Myles III was pulled over by Shreveport police for a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Marquette Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Myles then fled to Rosemont Street, where the shooting occurred.

State police say Myles produced a handgun when the chase ended, and police opened fire, killing him.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds at 9:11 a.m.