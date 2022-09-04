Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was arrested on Sunday after Shreveport police responded to a call for shots fired is also charged with other weapons charges in connection with a shooting on August 8.

Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired call just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Linwood Avenue.

Da’Mon Lewis 4-15-89 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Lews was also identified by witnesses as a person who fired shots in the 6500 block of Central Street on the morning of August 8.

Lewis, who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder when he was only 17 years old, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to Shreveport police booking information, Lewis is charged with illegally possessing a firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In a Bill of Information dated Sept. 7, 2006, the then 17-year-old Lewis was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of an attempted armed robbery on May 23, 2006.

He also had five additional armed robbery charges and an aggravated burglary charge that stemmed from a crime spree over the three days of May, 31-June 2, 2006.

It is unknown whether Lewis had any prior criminal convictions, as he turned 17 on Apr. 15, 2006, and anything before that would have been a juvenile offense. Juvenile records are sealed in the state of Louisiana.