CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned five indictments Thursday, including a second-degree murder charge for a man involved in a deadly shooting following a party on Ridgeway Avenue.

Kevin Lamone Hunter, 21, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the July slaying of Jotrevius Hawthorne.

Hawthorne was shot several times after a party inside an Airbnb near Cross Lake.

Brandon Devon Merritt, 27, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder in connection to the September slaying of Lajah Small and the attempted slaying of John Boone. Small, 26, was shot outside a nightclub on Mansfield Road.

Jadaveun Devon Dillard, 19, of Oil City, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the September slaying of C’Aundre Anderson and the attempted second-degree murder of Cuviondrick Anderson.

Richard Refund Spencer, 55, of Minden, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the August slaying of Michelle Wells during a domestic dispute.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, the fifth indictment is a ‘secret indictment, with no further details available.’