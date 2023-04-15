SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man fatally shot in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood late Friday night has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The body of Shreveport resident Shamichael Demontae Rochell, 23, was found near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Stonewall Street just after 8:30 p.m. He had been shot several times.

Rochell was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. His death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was ordered.

The slaying marks the 23rd homicide in Caddo Parish and Shreveport to date in 2023.