SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges.

A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.

When police attempted to stop Bailey’s vehicle, he sped away down Monkhouse and Jefferson Paige Rd. Officers say Bailey drove into oncoming traffic, leaving the roadway multiple times. He ran a stop sign and a red light before driving his car into a ditch.

Bailey was ejected through the vehicle’s windshield, along with a handgun and other items. During the investigation, police found a gun that was reported stolen.

He will return to court on March 2 for sentencing. Bailey faces up to five years for aggravated flight. He could serve between five to 20 years for the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and one to five years for the possession of stolen firearms conviction.