SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man pleaded guilty on Monday to gun and drug charges just before his jury trial was set to begin in Caddo District Court.

Richard Cannon Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled and dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine.

A probation warrant was executed on Cannon at his home on Apr. 8 by officers with the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. He was on probation for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance conviction when he did not meet the requirements for supervision.

Cannon was arrested for violations of probation and handcuffed while a search of his residents revealed a baseball-sized baggie of a substance suspected to be marijuana and a .40 caliber magazine loaded with 15 rounds, a 50-round .40 caliber drum magazine, two baggies of tan-colored powder, 28 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, a baggie with methamphetamine, a loaded SCCY Model CPX-2 9mm stolen handgun, two digital scales, and a baggie of suspected ecstasy tablets.

Cannon will return to District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s court on Mar. 27 for sentencing, where he will face one to 10 years imprisonment with or without hard labor and a fine of up to $50,000 for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance convictions mean that Cannon faces imprisonment of five to 20 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and a fine of from $1,000 to $5,000. He also may be sentenced to one to 10 years of imprisonment with or without hard labor and a fine of up to $50,000 for possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine.

When Cannon returns to Judge Garrett’s court on Mar. 27th, 2023, he faces one to 10 years imprisonment, without or without hard labor, and a fine of up to $50,000 for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He faces imprisonment of five to 20 years at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and a fine of from $1,000 to $5,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and also for pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. And he faces imprisonment of from one to 10 years, with or without hard labor, and a fine of up to $50,000 for possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine.

Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Ross Owen prosecuted Cannon, who was defended by Sean Landry.