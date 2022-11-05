SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of second-degree murder Friday after a brief deliberation.

It took the jury less than an hour to find 30-year-old Larry Delanta Gardner, Jr. guilty of the fatal shooting near downtown Shreveport in 2019.

According to court records, Gardner shot and killed 55-year-old Bruce Randle in the 1200 block of Marshall Street on April 8, 2019. Gardner was also charged and convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Gardner is due back in court on November 9 for sentencing. For second-degree murder, Gardner faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. The weapons possession charge carries an additional prison sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years.