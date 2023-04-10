SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been sentenced to multiple life terms for sex crimes against two family members that occurred over a span of two decades.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Rustin Randall Middleton was sentenced Thursday after being convicted for the sex crimes March 22.

Middleton was found guilty of aggravated rape and sexual battery against two separate juvenile family members.

The abuse occurred between the years 2003 to 2006 and 2014 to 2019.

Both victims testified for the state, along with with other family members, detectives and two experts who testified about the dynamics of sexual assaults on children.