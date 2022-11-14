SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Shreveport man found guilty of murder earlier this month is now sentenced to life in prison.

Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. was found guilty on Nov. 4 of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Bruce Randle. Randle was shot multiple times in the head on the 1200 block of Marshall St. in 2019.

Gardner was also found guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The jury sentenced him to an additional 18 years for the charge.

At sentencing, Gardner also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery unrelated to the murder. He received a 40-year sentence for each count.