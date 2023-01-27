SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday.

The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021.

Officials say on Aug. 18 Cotton went to the home of Fuller’s mother on Baxter St. in the Mooretown neighborhood. Cotton and Fuller reportedly had a dispute about money, and witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire. They found Fuller face-down in a puddle and bleeding when they left the residence.

Emergency services took him to LSU Ochsner for treatment, where he died of his wounds.

Pathology reports showed Mr. Fuller was shot from behind five times. Two of the gunshot wounds were fatal.

Although Cotton later called 911 and admitted to the shooting, he fled from police. Two and a half months later Bossier City police found Cotton at a La Quinta Inn on old Minden Rd. and took him into custody.

Cotton’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.