SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a bystander in a shootout in 2019.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 30-year-old Cortez De’Shun Hines was convicted for the slaying of Sherman Earl Rambo Jr., 42.

Rambo was killed by crossfire as he entered the A1 Stop store in the 300 block of East Stoner Avenue.

It took the six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory’s court less than an hour to unanimously convict Hines.

Hines was one of three men indicted in connection with Mr. Rambo’s death. The other men, Jacody Demetrius Wilson and Carl Wayne McClinton Jr., still await trial.

Hines still faces trial on pending charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.