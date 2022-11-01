SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.

On that day, Ashley Williams, 27, and her friend, Huey Leonard, 37, were found shot after Williams’ Nissan Versa was rear-ended and knocked into a ditch in the 4000 block of Crosby Street in Shreveport. Leonard died at the scene from his injuries. Williams, who later died at the hospital, gave a dying declaration while on scene and was able to describe the vehicle that the defendant was driving.

Anderson and Ms. Williams were previously in a relationship and had just broken up days before the murders.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Williams told bystanders and initial responding officers, “Arthur Anderson shot me! Arthur shot us … please don’t let me die!”

The jury trial began on October 24. The State called a number of witnesses including experts in the areas of firearms, accident reconstruction, forensic pathology, and forensic cellphone and historical cellular data analysis.

Anderson will return to face Judge Mosely on November 29, for sentencing. He faces life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence on each count.

Anderson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Kodie K. Smith. He was defended by Joel Pearce.