SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of stealing a car with an infant strapped in a car seat pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Rickey Quarles pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle and simple kidnapping in connection with an incident that occurred on April 22, 2022.

The DA’s office says the victim’s uncle drove to a nearby fast food chain to submit a job application. The victim’s niece, a baby, was properly strapped in a car seat in the vehicle.

Quarles, who was passing by, saw the running but parked SUV, got into it, and drove away. The victim’s family notified Shreveport police and searched the area for the vehicle.

After finding the vehicle, SPD and the victim’s family attempted to stop the car. After a short chase, Quarles was detained by the victim’s family. The baby’s car seat was flipped over, but the child was not harmed.

Quarles was sentenced by District Judge Chris Victory to the maximum terms for each offense, 10 years for the car theft and five years for the simple kidnapping, to be served concurrently.

The victim’s family was present and agreed to the plea and sentencing.