CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a media release that 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith was found guilty in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s court of manslaughter in connection with the March 2021 slaying of Mya Patel.

Smith was also found guilty as-charged on separate charges of aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

The DA said the jury heard that on March 20, 2021, Smith got into an altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive. The motel was owned and operated by Vimal and Snehal Patel, who lived in a ground-floor unit with Mya and a younger sibling.

During the altercation, Smith struck the other man with a 9-mm handgun, which discharged. The bullet missed the other man but went into the apartment to strike Mya Patel in the head before grazing Snehal Patel. Mya died of her wound on March 23, 2021.

Smith returns to court on February 27 and faces a prison sentence of up to 40 years at hard labor for the manslaughter conviction. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000 for the aggravated battery conviction and up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000 for the obstruction conviction.

Smith was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Monique Y. Metoyer. He was defended by Casey Simpson and Harry Johnson