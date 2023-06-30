SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early morning homicide that fatally wounded an unidentified male victim early Friday morning.

According to Shreveport police there was a welfare call concerning a black male lying in the street in the 1800 block of Legardy St. near Kelsy Street around 4:33 a.m.

Upon arrival, members of the Shreveport Fire Department found a male deceased male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Police determined a shotgun was used in the shooting.

There are no suspects or witnesses. Shreveport police say the investigation is ongoing.