SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man early Saturday morning.

According to police, a male victim was shot outside of a home in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street.

The victim was struck one time in the chest.

Shreveport Fire EMS brought the victim to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.