SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing charges after allegedly threatening someone with a handgun.

According to a media release, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were called to reports of an armed person on Line Avenue and Robin Hood Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were informed of an armed gunman knocking on a door at this location while making threats. Police say that the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Frankie Johnson reportedly threatened the victim with a handgun.

Police say when the victim did not exit the residence, Johnson struck the victim’s vehicle’s windshield with a hammer. Johnson was taken into custody by officers.

Johnson was arrested and is facing charges of one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of property damage, one count of theft, and one count of possession of schedule one.

He was also arrested for outstanding traffic warrants.