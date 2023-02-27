Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested last Wednesday on narcotic and gun charges.

According to Shreveport police, officers were investigating complaints of narcotics and firearm activity in the 1900 block of Legardy Street.

Officers located 37-year-old Bakari Means and found him to be in possession of a firearm and narcotics.

After investigating, police determined Means was a convicted felon from previous burglary and narcotics charges.

Means was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of possession of schedule one, and one count of obstruction of justice.