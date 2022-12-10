SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney.

According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.

Dunams’ conviction was related to multiple robberies in October 2020.

A Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and a Papa John’s in the 3900 block of Youree Drive was robbed within hours of one another by Dunams, who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Shreveport police were told that Dunams fled Papa Johns driving a white four-door Cadillac sedan. Officers saw Dunams on Ockley Street, and he led them on a high-speed chase. The chase continued through central Shreveport down Line Avenue and Monrovia Street. The pursuit ended in the 900 block of Pierremont Road.

When Dunams was caught by Shreveport police, he was driving the Cadillac sedan registered in his name with a license plate matching the one provided by Papa Johns employees. Officers also found the distinct clothing the robbery suspect was wearing in the surveillance video. They also recovered a mask and handgun, which were thrown out on Monrovia along the route of the car chase.

DNA samples from the face mask matched Dunams’.