SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday.

According to court records, 19-year-old Derion Deshun Jamison was found guilty Wednesday of the July 19, 2020 shooting at the Country Inn Suites Hotel near the Shreveport airport.

Prosecutors said that the victims and their family members were visiting Shreveport from Rayville to visit Splash Kingdon Water Park. The group returned to their hotel when one of the victims was approached by a girl who asked him about his tattoos.

Jamison was present at the time and started arguing with the victim; the argument did not turn violent.

A short time later, another member of the visiting group crossed paths with Jamison. The two had a brief conversation about the earlier argument. After the discussion, the two came to an agreement, shook hands, and went their separate ways. At that time, Jamison commented to the victim, 22-year-old Ha’Shoun Collins, that he felt disrespected. He pulled out a 9mm handgun and fatally shot Collins in the chest.

Jamison then shot the man he had the initial argument with, as well as Collins’ brother. Both men survived and were able to identify Collins as the shooter.

Ballistic evidence confirmed that the gun found in the car Jamison used to flee the police was the gun that shot the three men.

Jamison’s sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2022. He is facing a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence for the second-degree murder conviction.