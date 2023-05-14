SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted Friday for a murder he claimed was self-defense.

A Caddo District Court jury found Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson guilty of the shooting death of Patrick Lynn Goines in July 2021.

On July 21, Johnson reportedly exited a gas station in the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby III Dr. in north Shreveport. He opened the passenger door of Goines’ vehicle before returning to the store. Officials say he entered the store and fidgeted with a firearm in his right pocket before making a purchase and returning to open Goines’ passenger door again.

Goines left the vehicle with an extended magazine firearm, and Johnson immediately opened fire. He shot Goines three times in the head and the chest. While running past Goines, Johnson fired one last time, shooting him in the heart.

Although he claimed self-defense, Johnson says that he never discharged his firearm and kept his firearm pointed at the ground.

He fled with another passenger in Goines’ vehicle but later surrendered to police. The weapon was turned in to police.

Johnson faces a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.