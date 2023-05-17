Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Shreveport man for making terroristic threats.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Chad Norris was being investigated after making multiple threats against the Caddo Courthouse and the Juvenile Court, saying he wanted to kill everyone inside.

Detectives say further investigation revealed Chad also made multiple harassing and threatening phone calls to the Gingerbread House, the Volunteers for Youth Justice, and other elements of the Juvenile justice system.

On May 5, detectives contacted Norris at his home and informed him he was being detained in conjunction with an active investigation.

During their attempt to secure him in handcuffs, Norris began attacking the officers.

Detectives say Norris tried to break a detective’s arm and leg, and elbowed another in the face. He also placed a detective in a headlock to render him unconscious.

Norris was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs and then transported to the Criminal Investigation Division for an interview.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Norris’ home where several firearms and body armor were found.

Norris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one charge of terrorizing, one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic battery, two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence, and two counts of battery of a police officer.