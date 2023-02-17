SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s has found new evidence in the child pornography and animal sex abuse case against 43-year-old Christopher Canizares.

Canizares was originally charged and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Feb. 9 on four counts of pornography involving juveniles and 12 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. The investigation against him was originally launched in November of 2022.

Canizares now faces 1,206 counts of pornography involving juveniles, including multimedia depicting 2 to 5-year-old children, and 24 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

His bond now sits at $1.6 million with the new charges added.