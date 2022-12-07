SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who was arrested and charged with assault faces additional charges of drug possession charges after narcotics found in his home on the day he was arrested were chemically identified by the crime lab.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Darius Coleman and two other men beat another man with a hammer at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Coleman was captured on video hitting the victim multiple times in the back of the head with a hammer. When the victim attempted to defend himself, Coleman’s accomplices joined the attack, punching and kicking the man in the head and neck while he was on the ground. The three fled the scene in a grey Ford Focus before deputies arrived.

Witness reports led detectives to the Cambridge Court Apartments on Mansfield Road, where the three suspects were in an apartment. They remained in the apartment for several hours before they surrendered.

Detectives secured a search warrant and found illegal drugs, a stolen gun, and the hammer used in the assault on Youree Drive.

The three men were arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

The crime lab determined that the illegal substances in the apartment at the time of Coleman’s arrest were meth and marijuana. In addition to his charge of aggravated second-degree battery for the attack on September 15, Coleman is charged with possession of schedule II and schedule I.