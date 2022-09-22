CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man on Thursday for child pornography.

Detective Thomas Lites said in a release that 26-year-old, Terrence Thompson possessed and distributed videos and images of children as young as 3 and 4 years old involved in sexual intercourse with adults.

During the investigation, cyber crime detectives found six files in Thompson’s possession.

Thompson was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on six counts of pornography involving juveniles. He is held without bond.

Police say more charges could follow as the case is still under investigation.