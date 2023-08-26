SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was indicted by the Caddo Parish District Attorney on juvenile rape charges now faces additional child pornography charges after investigators linked an online account to him.

Police arrested 34-year-old Demarquis Davis and another man on June 7 after the mother of a 17-year-old reported that her son was sexually assaulted in the 2600 block of Sevier Street, and identified the older men as suspects.

The district attorney announced that both accused men would stand trial for first-degree rape of a juvenile after they were indicted in late July.

Demarquis Davis (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crimes Unit received a tip in early August about an online account linked to Davis was responsible for uploading and distributing child sex abuse images. Detective Thomas Lites secured and executed a warranted search of Davis’s home address and seized his electronic devices.

In addition to the first-degree juvenile rape charge, Davis received nine additional counts of possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.

CPSO encourages anyone with information about this crime or other crimes against children to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Department at 318-681-0700.