SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a suspect in a murder that took place Sunday.

Tristen Thomas is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman outside of a Hot Wheels of Wonder skating rink.

When officers arrived at the 5100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, they found Tyniece Haley deceased at the scene. According to the SPD, investigators then discovered she met several people at the skating rink after business hours to fight. They say she was in a brief altercation with the suspects before she was shot and killed.

Police arrested Thomas Wednesday morning.

Haley was identified through fingerprint comparison. Her death marks the 16th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.