BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities say a Shreveport man is behind bars in connection with threats made against a Ringgold school principal Friday.

The Shreveport Police Department reportedly arrested the suspect, Derrick Lee Willis, Tuesday morning after an investigation into the threats.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Willis is facing charges for one count of terrorizing. They said the BPSO does not believe the threat was credible, as he lacked the means to do it.

“All such illegal communications to school officials or students are top priority of the sheriff’s office and will be handled accordingly,” said Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance.

Authorities said Willis will soon be transferred to Bienville Parish for booking.

If convicted, Willis could face up to a $15,000 fine and up to 15 years jail time.