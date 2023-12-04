Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a November homicide in Shreveport.

According to Shreveport police, officers were dispatched on Nov. 7 to the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive following the discovery of a gunshot victim.

The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Malik R. Henderson, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

After investigating, detectives eventually identified a suspect as 18-year-old Koryeon Vance.

Vance was arrested on Dec. 1 and now faces the charge of second-degree murder.