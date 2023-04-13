Chaz Cox arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after threatening an individual from inside his vehicle Wednesday night.

According to a press release, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call of a man pointing a firearm at a victim from inside a vehicle in the 9700 block of Baird Road just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say that responding officers found 34-year-old Chaz Cox was threatening individuals while armed with a gun.

Cox was arrested for one count of aggravated assault and other charges are pending.