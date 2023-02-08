Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man accused of strangling a juvenile victim until she lost consciousness.

Curtis Clark, 45, was arrested by Shreveport police detectives after a warrant was issued for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

(Image of Curtis Clark: Shreveport Police Department)

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 15, when officers were called for a domestic abuse report in the 2300 block of Marion Street. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim with multiple injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Clark and took him into custody for the outstanding warrant on Feb. 3.