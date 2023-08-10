SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted out of Dallas, Texas, for aggravated robbery against an off-duty police officer was arrested in Shreveport Wednesday.

According to U.S. Marshalls, Redricous Lewis of Shreveport is accused of taking part in pinning a Dallas Police officer’s unmarked car with a vehicle and shooting at the officer, hitting him in the leg.

The U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force began investigating, working with a collateral lead from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force (NTFTF) in Dallas.

Investigators discovered that Lewis was associated with an apartment on Kingston Rd in Shreveport.

Shreveport police executed a search warrant on the apartment, and Lewis reportedly leaped from the second floor of the apartment during the search.

Police were able to arrest Lewis at a business on W. Bert Kouns Industrial Drive and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Police say more suspects were arrested, guns were seized, and additional charges may be filed in this case.