Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested Saturday for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a victim.

According to Shreveport police, officers were contacted by the victim who said they were fleeing from being beaten and sexually assaulted.

After investigating, detectives arrested Fredrick Cotton, 49, on one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injuries, one count of domestic abuse battery with burning, and one count of second-degree sexual battery.

Police say Cotton reportedly beat the victim with a belt, stomped and punched her head and genitals, and burnt the victim multiple places with a cigarette.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital.