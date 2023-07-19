Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old.

According to a media release, in May of 2023, the Shreveport Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a complaint of a two-year-old juvenile being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

A forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile, and the child disclosed disturbing details of a sexual assault reportedly by 29-year-old Calvin Johnson.

Police say after further investigation into this incident, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson for one count of first-degree rape. Johnson was taken into custody for his outstanding warrant and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

No bond has been set.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to life in prison. This offense qualifies to be punishable by death due to the age of the victim.