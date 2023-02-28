Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was arrested for alleged sex crimes in Shreveport on Tuesday.

According to a media release, 36-year-old James Mason was arrested Tuesday morning for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Shreveport Police Department said officers were contacted on Jan. 24 on reports of an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Detectives with the SPD Sex Crimes Unit began an investigation into the allegations and James was arrested.

James is currently held in the Shreveport City Jail on an unknown bond amount.

The investigation is ongoing.